23651 W Corona Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Sonoran Vista is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Sonoran Vista is available for immediate move in! This single level home features brand new carpet and paint. It also has granite counter tops, a kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans though out, a double door kitchen pantry, and a laundry room with hanging and shelving. The backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. The property is a half a block from a beautiful park. It is also near schools, restaurants, and highway access



12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5170391)