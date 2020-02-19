All apartments in Buckeye
23651 W Corona Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

23651 W Corona Ave

23651 West Corona Avenue · No Longer Available
Buckeye
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
Location

23651 West Corona Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Sonoran Vista is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a den in Sonoran Vista is available for immediate move in! This single level home features brand new carpet and paint. It also has granite counter tops, a kitchen island, new stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans though out, a double door kitchen pantry, and a laundry room with hanging and shelving. The backyard is rocked and has a covered patio. The property is a half a block from a beautiful park. It is also near schools, restaurants, and highway access

12 month minimum lease. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23651 W Corona Ave have any available units?
23651 W Corona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23651 W Corona Ave have?
Some of 23651 W Corona Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23651 W Corona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
23651 W Corona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23651 W Corona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 23651 W Corona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 23651 W Corona Ave offer parking?
No, 23651 W Corona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 23651 W Corona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23651 W Corona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23651 W Corona Ave have a pool?
No, 23651 W Corona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 23651 W Corona Ave have accessible units?
No, 23651 W Corona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 23651 W Corona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 23651 W Corona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
