Buckeye, AZ
2313 N Alsap Rd
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

2313 N Alsap Rd

2313 West Alsap Road · No Longer Available
Location

2313 West Alsap Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available 12/1/2019* Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants**No Short-Term Leasing***
Absolutely beautiful home, sleek design, Open floor-plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, every room is Super
functional & spacious, Gourmet kitchen offers everything needed, good sized laundry room, Master includes an en suite
with walk in closet, this home was designed with comfort in mind. Home was built in 2018, still has that brand new feel.
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and Click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

