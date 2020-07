Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Open and inviting 4 bedroom/2 bathroom is available for immediate move in! This single level home with a great layout is located in the popular Sundance subdivision. Separate living room and family room. Kitchen opens up to dining room and family room. Home has been updated with new carpet, new paint and updated tile. Backyard features easy to maintain desert landscaping and covered patio. Close to I-10, shopping and many amenities.