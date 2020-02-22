22564 W Pima St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

This home was just updated with brand new wood-like tile floors throughout the main areas with brand new carpet in all of the right places and is ready for you to call home now! Great location just across the street from a huge park with playground and tons of green grass. The home features a front family room and additional living room with dining area and an open kitchen complete with an island and pantry. The Resident is responsible for all utilities, the landscaping is beautiful, yet simple and easy to maintain and boasts a large backyard! One free landscaping trim up per year. Come see it today!



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

3% city rental tax

0.9% monthly admin fee.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet

Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



