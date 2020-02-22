All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

22564 W Pima St

22564 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

22564 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
This home was just updated with brand new wood-like tile floors throughout the main areas with brand new carpet in all of the right places and is ready for you to call home now! Great location just across the street from a huge park with playground and tons of green grass. The home features a front family room and additional living room with dining area and an open kitchen complete with an island and pantry. The Resident is responsible for all utilities, the landscaping is beautiful, yet simple and easy to maintain and boasts a large backyard! One free landscaping trim up per year. Come see it today!

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
3% city rental tax
0.9% monthly admin fee.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet
Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5551658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22564 W Pima St have any available units?
22564 W Pima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22564 W Pima St have?
Some of 22564 W Pima St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22564 W Pima St currently offering any rent specials?
22564 W Pima St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22564 W Pima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22564 W Pima St is pet friendly.
Does 22564 W Pima St offer parking?
Yes, 22564 W Pima St does offer parking.
Does 22564 W Pima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22564 W Pima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22564 W Pima St have a pool?
No, 22564 W Pima St does not have a pool.
Does 22564 W Pima St have accessible units?
No, 22564 W Pima St does not have accessible units.
Does 22564 W Pima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22564 W Pima St has units with dishwashers.
