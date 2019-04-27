21619 W DURANGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Public Remarks: Unfirnished of Fully Furnished Beautiful 4 Bdr 2.5 Bth home in a great area. A former model home that is full of upgrades. The kitchen has upgraded cherry finished cabinets, large tile floors, lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and looks over into the family room so that you can be part of the entertainment. The master bedroom is large a spacious with an extra sitting area. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk in shower and closet. The loft is open and a great place for relaxing. There are 3 additional bedrms all of good size. This home has a built in surround system, a large laundry, and an oversized garage with additional space. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors in your private yard with a covered patio. Close to shopping and golf courses.