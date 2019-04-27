All apartments in Buckeye
21619 W DURANGO Street
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

21619 W DURANGO Street

21619 W Durango St · No Longer Available
Location

21619 W Durango St, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Public Remarks: Unfirnished of Fully Furnished Beautiful 4 Bdr 2.5 Bth home in a great area. A former model home that is full of upgrades. The kitchen has upgraded cherry finished cabinets, large tile floors, lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances and looks over into the family room so that you can be part of the entertainment. The master bedroom is large a spacious with an extra sitting area. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a walk in shower and closet. The loft is open and a great place for relaxing. There are 3 additional bedrms all of good size. This home has a built in surround system, a large laundry, and an oversized garage with additional space. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors in your private yard with a covered patio. Close to shopping and golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21619 W DURANGO Street have any available units?
21619 W DURANGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21619 W DURANGO Street have?
Some of 21619 W DURANGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21619 W DURANGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
21619 W DURANGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21619 W DURANGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 21619 W DURANGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 21619 W DURANGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 21619 W DURANGO Street offers parking.
Does 21619 W DURANGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21619 W DURANGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21619 W DURANGO Street have a pool?
No, 21619 W DURANGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 21619 W DURANGO Street have accessible units?
No, 21619 W DURANGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21619 W DURANGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21619 W DURANGO Street has units with dishwashers.
