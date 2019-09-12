All apartments in Buckeye
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20912 West Ridge Road
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

20912 West Ridge Road

20912 West Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

20912 West Ridge Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 3D Property Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=998uY7qpFvC

This lovely single story home sits on a tree lined street in Verrado, close to the Heritage Swim Park! Located Near Verrado Way and McDowell Rd! Upgraded features include tile, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and crown molding. The Kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample island with room for seating in a nice open concept floor plan. The home also offers a room that can be used as a den or formal dining room. Finally, sit back and enjoy the fully landscaped backyard with large pavered sitting area!

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20912 West Ridge Road have any available units?
20912 West Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20912 West Ridge Road have?
Some of 20912 West Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20912 West Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
20912 West Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20912 West Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20912 West Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 20912 West Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 20912 West Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 20912 West Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20912 West Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20912 West Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 20912 West Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 20912 West Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 20912 West Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20912 West Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20912 West Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
