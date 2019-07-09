20869 W COURT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Shows like a model home! Corner Lot. Very close to the clubhouse and nearby shops. This home has a light and open floor plan. Wooden shutters. Carpet and tile in high traffic areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and double ovens. Master bedroom downstairs. Secluded pool area with water feature. Separate 3rd car garage is great for additional storage.