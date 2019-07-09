20869 W COURT Street

20869 West Court Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396 Verrado
Shows like a model home! Corner Lot. Very close to the clubhouse and nearby shops. This home has a light and open floor plan. Wooden shutters. Carpet and tile in high traffic areas. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and double ovens. Master bedroom downstairs. Secluded pool area with water feature. Separate 3rd car garage is great for additional storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
