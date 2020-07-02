19928 W BUCHANAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Pulte, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with matching black appliances, electric cook top range, built in microwave, tile floors in main living area, tankless water heater, nicely upgraded everywhere you look!! Nicely landscaped front and back yard, SEE THE PICTURES!! Total move in costs $1850.00 plus deposit along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Housing Vouchers ***No Cats***