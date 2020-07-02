All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

19928 W BUCHANAN Street

19928 West Buchanan Street · (602) 388-8082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19928 West Buchanan Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Pulte, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with matching black appliances, electric cook top range, built in microwave, tile floors in main living area, tankless water heater, nicely upgraded everywhere you look!! Nicely landscaped front and back yard, SEE THE PICTURES!! Total move in costs $1850.00 plus deposit along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Housing Vouchers ***No Cats***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street have any available units?
19928 W BUCHANAN Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street have?
Some of 19928 W BUCHANAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19928 W BUCHANAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
19928 W BUCHANAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19928 W BUCHANAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 19928 W BUCHANAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 19928 W BUCHANAN Street offers parking.
Does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19928 W BUCHANAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street have a pool?
No, 19928 W BUCHANAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street have accessible units?
No, 19928 W BUCHANAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19928 W BUCHANAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19928 W BUCHANAN Street has units with dishwashers.
