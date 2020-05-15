All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 19729 W WASHINGTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
19729 W WASHINGTON Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

19729 W WASHINGTON Street

19729 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19729 West Washington Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** OR RENT TO OWN***SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, single story, floor plan. Includes a kitchen ''to die for'' with all stainless appliances!! including gas range!! granite counter tops!! tile floors!! Tankless water heater!! incredibly upgraded everywhere you look!!Too many upgrades and amenities to list. SEE THE PICTURES!! Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $2,053.95 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street have any available units?
19729 W WASHINGTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street have?
Some of 19729 W WASHINGTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19729 W WASHINGTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
19729 W WASHINGTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19729 W WASHINGTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 19729 W WASHINGTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 19729 W WASHINGTON Street offers parking.
Does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19729 W WASHINGTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street have a pool?
No, 19729 W WASHINGTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street have accessible units?
No, 19729 W WASHINGTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19729 W WASHINGTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19729 W WASHINGTON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College