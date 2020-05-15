19729 W WASHINGTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***BRAND NEW BUILD FOR RENT*** OR RENT TO OWN***SHORT TERM LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE*** This is a highly upgraded, super energy efficient, quality built, Lennar, 5 bedroom, 3 bath, single story, floor plan. Includes a kitchen ''to die for'' with all stainless appliances!! including gas range!! granite counter tops!! tile floors!! Tankless water heater!! incredibly upgraded everywhere you look!!Too many upgrades and amenities to list. SEE THE PICTURES!! Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $2,053.95 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee. Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st.*** No Section 8 ***No Pets***Must have a credit score of at least 600