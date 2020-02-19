19707 West Harrison Street

Amenities

Gorgeous home, newly and completely remodeled and beautifully decorated with private pool and backyard, caters to business professionals and families. Nestled in a quiet, peaceful and matured community, this 4 BR/2/BA home is within minutes of major freeways, 101, 202, & I-10; 4 minutes to Chandler Fashion Center, 10 minutes to Scottsdale Fashion Square, the largest mall in the SW. It is close to several restaurants, and also the headquarters for companies like Intel Corporation, Verison Wireless, Avnet, Pinnacle West Capital, Amcor, GM AZ IT Innovation Center, State Farm, Wells Fargo, Southwest Airline, Arizona State University, Tempe Campus, AT&T and more. There is also access to several medical facilities such as St. Josephs, Banner University Hospital, St. Lukes Hospital, Cigna, etc. Schools are within walking distance. The Sky Harbor International airport is 12.5 miles away. You will also be just 10 minutes drive to the famous Old Town Scottsdale. Theres plenty of golf courses within few minutes drive or hit the slots of Lone Butte Casino or Wild Horse Pass Casino, both within 15 minutes of the home.



Inside the entire home, you will discover a freshly painted interior outfitted with upgraded fans, lighting fixtures and sleek flooring. Each door and window has shutters, offering complete privacy to you and your family. It is the homelike comfort you crave while traveling for business or pleasure.



The home features a large modern living & formal dining area with high-end furnishings. Dining room seats up to 8. The Family room is the perfect hangout spot at the end of your day. With a 52 flat-screen cable TV to watch your favorite shows, you will feel right at home. The adjoining fully equipped kitchen complete with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances opens up to the 4-person table with pool view and sliding glass door providing access to the pool/patio in the fenced-in backyard. The backyard includes lounge seating and