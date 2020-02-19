All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

19707 West Harrison Street

19707 West Harrison Street
Location

19707 West Harrison Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Blue Horizons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous home, newly and completely remodeled and beautifully decorated with private pool and backyard, caters to business professionals and families. Nestled in a quiet, peaceful and matured community, this 4 BR/2/BA home is within minutes of major freeways, 101, 202, & I-10; 4 minutes to Chandler Fashion Center, 10 minutes to Scottsdale Fashion Square, the largest mall in the SW. It is close to several restaurants, and also the headquarters for companies like Intel Corporation, Verison Wireless, Avnet, Pinnacle West Capital, Amcor, GM AZ IT Innovation Center, State Farm, Wells Fargo, Southwest Airline, Arizona State University, Tempe Campus, AT&T and more. There is also access to several medical facilities such as St. Josephs, Banner University Hospital, St. Lukes Hospital, Cigna, etc. Schools are within walking distance. The Sky Harbor International airport is 12.5 miles away. You will also be just 10 minutes drive to the famous Old Town Scottsdale. Theres plenty of golf courses within few minutes drive or hit the slots of Lone Butte Casino or Wild Horse Pass Casino, both within 15 minutes of the home.

Inside the entire home, you will discover a freshly painted interior outfitted with upgraded fans, lighting fixtures and sleek flooring. Each door and window has shutters, offering complete privacy to you and your family. It is the homelike comfort you crave while traveling for business or pleasure.

The home features a large modern living & formal dining area with high-end furnishings. Dining room seats up to 8. The Family room is the perfect hangout spot at the end of your day. With a 52 flat-screen cable TV to watch your favorite shows, you will feel right at home. The adjoining fully equipped kitchen complete with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances opens up to the 4-person table with pool view and sliding glass door providing access to the pool/patio in the fenced-in backyard. The backyard includes lounge seating and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19707 West Harrison Street have any available units?
19707 West Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 19707 West Harrison Street have?
Some of 19707 West Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19707 West Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
19707 West Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19707 West Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 19707 West Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 19707 West Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 19707 West Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 19707 West Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19707 West Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19707 West Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 19707 West Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 19707 West Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 19707 West Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19707 West Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19707 West Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
