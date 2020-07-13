Apartment List
33 Apartments under $900 for rent in Avondale, AZ

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Results within 5 miles of Avondale
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Results within 10 miles of Avondale
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$750
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
486 sqft
Welcome to Lilly Garden! At Thomas at 49th Avenue residents can choose from a studio, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Lilly Garden is conveniently located minutes from a long list of shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$846
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
876 sqft
Excellent location close to Glendale Ave. and the Phoenix Wickenburg Highway. Units are remodeled and feature air conditioning, washer and dryer, and oversized closets. Community offers covered parking, on-site maintenance and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off the Papago Freeway near Desert Sky Mall. Recently remodeled units with spacious floor plans. Gated community with covered parking, resident playground, pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
3 Units Available
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$841
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
817 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sunset Terrace Apartments in Glendale, AZ!\n\nNestled in the heart of Glendale, Sunset Terrace Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
764 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
927 sqft
1- and 2-bedroom units have hardwood floors in living rooms, kitchens with white appliances, and patios. The landscaped property includes a playground and a pool. Off I-10 west of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$820
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
936 sqft
Glenrosa Park is one of Phoenix’s most sought out apartment communities. Situated on Maryvale Parkway, Glenrosa Park is centrally located to shopping, amazing schools, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
834 sqft
Under new Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Join Our Community! Arches offer a superior apartment lifestyle in the heart of Glendale.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$793
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features recently renovated units with walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Relaxing amenities on-site, including basketball court, pool table and fire pit. Situated near I-17, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill and Sunset Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
O'Neil Ranch
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
909 sqft
Convenient resident amenities include online payments, laundry facilities and pool with clubhouse. Units feature air conditioner, dishwasher and balcony. Located in the heart of Glendale, just minutes from excellent restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$765
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars, plush carpeting, and private patios/balconies. Tenants have access to a playground, on-site laundry, and pool. Close to Manistee Ranch Park. By Northern Lights Shopping Center. Near Grand Avenue.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
4 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
977 sqft
Multiple floorplans and units with balconies, high-speed Internet access, and air conditioning. Laundry facilities, spa, pool, and playground for residents. Across the street from the Cartwright Plaza.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
24 Units Available
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GC Square Apartments is an exciting new housing community that covers all your needs. Our community features contemporary furnished and unfurnished rentals located in Phoenix near Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$815
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
839 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a pool, spa, and video library. French balcony doors, fireplaces, and spacious closets are available. It's also right down the road from the Target Shopping Center and other retailers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
875 sqft
Ideally situated near Santa Monica Mountains National Park and Thousand Oaks Mall. Apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, cultured marble bath vanities, mirrored closet doors and outdoor decks in private gated community on meticulously landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
702 sqft
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
720 sqft
Prime location close to transportation, schools, restaurants and shopping. Community has a pool area, outdoor BBQs, washer/dryer and oversized patios. Rooms have storage and climate controls.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated September 9 at 05:34pm
3 Units Available
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
800 sqft
Near the University of Phoenix Cardinals Stadium and Arrowhead Shopping Mall. Large interiors with walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, grill area, and green space.

July 2020 Avondale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Avondale Rent Report. Avondale rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Avondale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Avondale rent trends were flat over the past month

Avondale rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Avondale stand at $1,029 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. Avondale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Avondale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Avondale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Avondale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Avondale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Avondale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Avondale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Avondale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Avondale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

