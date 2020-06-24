All apartments in Anthem
Last updated September 17 2019

42127 N Celebration Way

42127 N Celebration Way · No Longer Available
Location

42127 N Celebration Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views. This stunning home features stone gas fireplace, courtyard entry, upgraded tile & carpet, French doors to courtyard, split master, Corian counters, Breakfast Bar, water softener, BBQ & more! Just bring your clothes & toothbrush to enjoy this golf course beauty! Master has king bed, BR #2 has full bed, BR #3 has twin bed. Tenant to verify schools & any other pertinent information. No Pets. With min 6-month lease, tenant may transfer Community Center privileges by paying the $75 transfer fee. ($35/year renewal fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42127 N Celebration Way have any available units?
42127 N Celebration Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 42127 N Celebration Way have?
Some of 42127 N Celebration Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42127 N Celebration Way currently offering any rent specials?
42127 N Celebration Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42127 N Celebration Way pet-friendly?
No, 42127 N Celebration Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42127 N Celebration Way offer parking?
Yes, 42127 N Celebration Way offers parking.
Does 42127 N Celebration Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42127 N Celebration Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42127 N Celebration Way have a pool?
No, 42127 N Celebration Way does not have a pool.
Does 42127 N Celebration Way have accessible units?
No, 42127 N Celebration Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42127 N Celebration Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42127 N Celebration Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 42127 N Celebration Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 42127 N Celebration Way does not have units with air conditioning.
