40825 N BARNUM Way

Amenities
Anthem Parkside-2 bedroom, den, 2 bath, single level rental home! Kitchen includes smooth top electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, island and Corian counters. Master has separate walk-in shower and soaking tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard features extended paver patio and built-in BBQ island. 2-car garage with storage cabinets and water softener. Super close proximity to the prestigious Anthem Community amenities: 63-acre Community Park, Community Center, dining, shopping, library and schools! Tenant to pay $75 Community Center Transfer Fee to have privileges ($35/yr renewal thereafter).