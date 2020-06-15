All apartments in Anthem
Location

40825 North Barnum Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Anthem Parkside-2 bedroom, den, 2 bath, single level rental home! Kitchen includes smooth top electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, island and Corian counters. Master has separate walk-in shower and soaking tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard features extended paver patio and built-in BBQ island. 2-car garage with storage cabinets and water softener. Super close proximity to the prestigious Anthem Community amenities: 63-acre Community Park, Community Center, dining, shopping, library and schools! Tenant to pay $75 Community Center Transfer Fee to have privileges ($35/yr renewal thereafter).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40825 N BARNUM Way have any available units?
40825 N BARNUM Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40825 N BARNUM Way have?
Some of 40825 N BARNUM Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40825 N BARNUM Way currently offering any rent specials?
40825 N BARNUM Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40825 N BARNUM Way pet-friendly?
No, 40825 N BARNUM Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40825 N BARNUM Way offer parking?
Yes, 40825 N BARNUM Way does offer parking.
Does 40825 N BARNUM Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40825 N BARNUM Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40825 N BARNUM Way have a pool?
No, 40825 N BARNUM Way does not have a pool.
Does 40825 N BARNUM Way have accessible units?
No, 40825 N BARNUM Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40825 N BARNUM Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40825 N BARNUM Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 40825 N BARNUM Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 40825 N BARNUM Way does not have units with air conditioning.
