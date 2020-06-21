40124 N Thunder Hills Ct

Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Great Phoenix Location at Anthem Country Club. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, induction range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, it also includes washer and dryer, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, and a garage.
Resident responsible for all utilities
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
