40124 N Thunder Hills Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

40124 N Thunder Hills Ct

40124 North Thunder Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

40124 North Thunder Hills Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/15/20 Great Phoenix Location at Anthem Country Club. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, induction range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, it also includes washer and dryer, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, and a garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: q2c78bathhrbggam

(RLNE5856517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

