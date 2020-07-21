All apartments in Anthem
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

39920 N RIVER BEND Road

39920 North River Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

39920 North River Bend Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 story home that is nestled in the amazing Anthem neighborhood! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soft paint palettes, an open floor concept and tons of natural light throughout! The kitchen boasts a pantry, dual sinks, white appliances, plant shelving, warm wood cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. Upstairs you will find an open area/loft that is perfect for a small office! The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, shower/tub combo and a walkin closet! The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that is comprised of a custom fireplace and desert landscaping! Don't wait! Make your move on this beautiful rental today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have any available units?
39920 N RIVER BEND Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have?
Some of 39920 N RIVER BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39920 N RIVER BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
39920 N RIVER BEND Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39920 N RIVER BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road offer parking?
Yes, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road offers parking.
Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have a pool?
No, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road does not have a pool.
Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 39920 N RIVER BEND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 39920 N RIVER BEND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
