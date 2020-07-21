39920 N RIVER BEND Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2 story home that is nestled in the amazing Anthem neighborhood! Upon entering this home, you are greeted with gorgeous tile flooring, soft paint palettes, an open floor concept and tons of natural light throughout! The kitchen boasts a pantry, dual sinks, white appliances, plant shelving, warm wood cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. Upstairs you will find an open area/loft that is perfect for a small office! The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, shower/tub combo and a walkin closet! The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that is comprised of a custom fireplace and desert landscaping! Don't wait! Make your move on this beautiful rental today!