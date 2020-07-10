Rent Calculator
3631 W SOUSA Court
3631 W SOUSA Court
3631 West Sousa Court
·
Report This Listing
Location
3631 West Sousa Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, nice Cul-de-sac location on a huge lot, with spa, and great mountain views. Close to schools, parks, and all the amenities for $1600 per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have any available units?
3631 W SOUSA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anthem, AZ
.
What amenities does 3631 W SOUSA Court have?
Some of 3631 W SOUSA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3631 W SOUSA Court currently offering any rent specials?
3631 W SOUSA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 W SOUSA Court pet-friendly?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anthem
.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court offer parking?
Yes, 3631 W SOUSA Court offers parking.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have a pool?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not have a pool.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have accessible units?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 W SOUSA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
