Anthem, AZ
3631 W SOUSA Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:20 PM

3631 W SOUSA Court

3631 West Sousa Court · No Longer Available
Location

3631 West Sousa Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, nice Cul-de-sac location on a huge lot, with spa, and great mountain views. Close to schools, parks, and all the amenities for $1600 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have any available units?
3631 W SOUSA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 3631 W SOUSA Court have?
Some of 3631 W SOUSA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 W SOUSA Court currently offering any rent specials?
3631 W SOUSA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 W SOUSA Court pet-friendly?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court offer parking?
Yes, 3631 W SOUSA Court offers parking.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have a pool?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not have a pool.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have accessible units?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 W SOUSA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3631 W SOUSA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3631 W SOUSA Court does not have units with air conditioning.

