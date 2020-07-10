3631 W SOUSA Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, nice Cul-de-sac location on a huge lot, with spa, and great mountain views. Close to schools, parks, and all the amenities for $1600 per month.