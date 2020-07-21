All apartments in Anthem
1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE

1738 West Turtle Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1738 West Turtle Hill Drive, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great Anthem location! - Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath home located near Daisy Mountain Dr. and Anthem Way. Custom wood shutters, granite kitchen counter tops, lots of cabinet and storage space. 2 car garage with extra 4 feet width, aggregate/composition stone driveway. Entrance gate guarded. Pool, tennis, clubhouse and golf course are part of the HOA amenities. Don't miss out on this one!!! ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

(RLNE3294616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have any available units?
1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
