1738 W TURTLE HILL DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great Anthem location! - Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath home located near Daisy Mountain Dr. and Anthem Way. Custom wood shutters, granite kitchen counter tops, lots of cabinet and storage space. 2 car garage with extra 4 feet width, aggregate/composition stone driveway. Entrance gate guarded. Pool, tennis, clubhouse and golf course are part of the HOA amenities. Don't miss out on this one!!! ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



(RLNE3294616)