Amenities
$12/per SqFt yearly NNN lease Tenant improvements negotiable 0.65 acre lot with 33+ parking spaces 4-HVAC zones Class-A office building! Perfect property for a medical practice, professional offices, administrative offices, or educational facility. High visibility, located across Main from NLRHS. Located near new multifamily construction, restaurants, pharmacy, hotels, and many more attractive businesses! Call today or a tour of this fantastic building. See lease brochure in docs, see agent remarks