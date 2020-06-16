All apartments in North Little Rock
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

2402 Main

2402 North Main Street · (501) 940-3231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2402 North Main Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114
Argenta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$73,008

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 4 Bath · 6084 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
$12/per SqFt yearly NNN lease Tenant improvements negotiable 0.65 acre lot with 33+ parking spaces 4-HVAC zones Class-A office building! Perfect property for a medical practice, professional offices, administrative offices, or educational facility. High visibility, located across Main from NLRHS. Located near new multifamily construction, restaurants, pharmacy, hotels, and many more attractive businesses! Call today or a tour of this fantastic building. See lease brochure in docs, see agent remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2402 Main have any available units?
2402 Main has a unit available for $73,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 2402 Main currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Main pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 2402 Main offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Main does offer parking.
Does 2402 Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Main have a pool?
No, 2402 Main does not have a pool.
Does 2402 Main have accessible units?
No, 2402 Main does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 2402 Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2402 Main has units with air conditioning.
