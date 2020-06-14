Apartment List
/
AR
/
benton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Benton, AR with garage

Benton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3533 Terrace Hill Courts
3533 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURTS NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newer Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher And Disposal.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
405 Ridgewood Dr
405 Ridgewood, Benton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1691 sqft
Real Property Management. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website http://www.rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, video walk thru, and to apply online. Large 4br 2ba with over 1650sq ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5510 Village Trace
5510 Village Trce, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
*VILLAGE AT HURRICANE LAKE* BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CUL DE SAC!!! Open Floor Plan With Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite With Separate Shower, Jetted Tub, and Huge Walk In Closet. 3rd Bedroom Upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2408 Pleasant Forest
2408 Pleasant Forest Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1533 sqft
3 beds/2 baths; newer construction; quiet neighborhood; Security Deposit $1,250.00; off of Benton Parkway; the previous tenant left a refrigerator if you want to use it; if not, then we can have it removed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Madrid Drive
227 Madrid Drive, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1689 sqft
*BENTON* Lovely Home In Madison Village! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Privacy Fenced In Backyard, Cozy Fireplace, And Crown Molding! The Master Bathroom Has Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, And Walk In Closets! Tray Ceilings In

1 of 46

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3573 Terrace Hill Courts
3573 Terrace Hill Ct, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
697 sqft
*TERRACE HILL COURT NEIGHBORHOOD*All Electric Newly Built Home!! This 3 Bed And 2.5 Bath Home Features A Fenced In Backyard And One Car Garage. The Kitchen Features An Electric Range,Dishwasher And Disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Benton

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .
Results within 5 miles of Benton

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20014 Undersprings Dr.
20014 Undersprings Dr, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1643 sqft
Wonderful private home in a gated community with 5 acres of wooded area!! - This marvelous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located behind a community gate with a 5 acre yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,195
2000 sqft
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3428 Garden Club
3428 Garden Club Dr, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Cute house, convenient location, granite counters, split floor plan. Available now.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Meadowlake Drive
3509 Meadowlake Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
*BRYANT* Located in Meadows Neighborhood! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Two Car Garage, Open Kitchen And Living Space With A Gas Fireplace, And A Fully Fenced In Backyard!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
143 Silver Springs
143 Silver Springs Drive, Saline County, AR
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3353 sqft
Come check out this home that has all the bells and whistles. Home could be a 4 bed 3 bath or even a 6 bed 3 bath home.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Benton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1326 sqft
Landmark Apartments, making a name for themselves in Little Rock. Landmark is easily recognizable as one of the premier places to live in Central Arkansas. Landmark Apartments is the ideal place to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Woodland Edge
28 Units Available
The Pointe Brodie Creek
3400 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1500 sqft
Here is resort-style living at its best.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Gamble Road
220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
222 Gamble Road
222 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
501 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Clinton Court
1000 Clinton Court, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Security Deposit $1,250.00; 1600 square feet; Shannon Hills/Alexander area; 3 bed/2 bath split master plan; living room with fireplace; kitchen dining combo; 2 car garage. House will be available on or about July 15th.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
John Barrow
1 Unit Available
2314 Pear Orchard Drive
2314 Pear Orchard Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1484 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM IN WEST LITTLE ROCK! Very Nice One Level Home With Quick Access To The Interstate. Spacious Living Area With A Vaulted Wood Ceiling And A Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Eat-In Galley Kitchen With Bay Window Overlooking Flat Backyard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westwood Pecan Lake
1 Unit Available
4717 Timberland Drive
4717 Timberland Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1452 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* LOVELY HOME IN THE TALL TIMBER WEST SUBDIVISION! This Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Home Features A Large Living Room In The Front Area, And A Spacious Den With A Wood Burning Fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Chenal Village Circle
30 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1890 sqft
Chenal Village is a fun-filled community located in West Little Rock near Rahling Road and The Promenade at Chenal. Homes are only minutes away from shopping and dining access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Benton, AR

Benton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Benton 1 BedroomsBenton 2 BedroomsBenton 2 BedroomsBenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenton 3 BedroomsBenton 3 BedroomsBenton Apartments with BalconyBenton Apartments with Balcony
Benton Apartments with GarageBenton Apartments with GarageBenton Apartments with GymBenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBenton Apartments with ParkingBenton Apartments with ParkingBenton Apartments with PoolBenton Apartments with Pool
Benton Apartments with Washer-DryerBenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBenton Furnished ApartmentsBenton Luxury PlacesBenton Pet Friendly PlacesBenton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARRussellville, ARJacksonville, AR
Hot Springs Village, ARWard, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Bentonville

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College