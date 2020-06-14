Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Maumelle, AR with garage

Maumelle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
15 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$768
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$961
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
39 Oak Forest Loop
39 Oak Forest Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Cute Home In Rolling Oaks! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features Wood Floors Throughout, A Fireplace In The Living Room, And A Fenced In Backyard! There Is A One Car Garage And All Kitchen Appliances Included! DIRECTIONS: From Maumelle

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4 Granite Ct.
4 Granite Court, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2505 sqft
4 Granite Ct., Maumelle AR 72113 - Large 3br 2.5ba off Odom Blvd, quaint wooded setting - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Red Oak Place
11 Red Oak Place, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Nice Maumelle, Arkansas Home - The Maumelle, AR home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home that contains approximately 1360 square feet, a 1 car garage, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights, and a deck on the back of the house.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Alberta Cove
3 Alberta Cove, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1720 sqft
Beautiful two story Maumelle home for rent! Renovated throughout with granite, fireplace, sprinkler system, fenced in backyard, garage and more! This picturesque home sits up high which provides privacy and gives great views of the neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
139 Deauville Drive
139 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1636 sqft
*MAUMELLE* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB OF ARKANSAS SUBDIVISION! New Carpet And New Trane Heat And Air Unit!!! Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Birdie Loop
34 Birdie Loop, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2250 sqft
Call or text Lance Berry at 501-837-8792 - Great 3 Bed 3 Bath home with open floor plan on hole #1 at Maumelle Country Club. 2 car garage. $1675 per month rent and $1500 security deposit. No pets and no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Maumelle
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Maumelle
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$840
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
45 Units Available
Ridge @ Chenal Valley
5400 Chenonceau Blvd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,079
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1398 sqft
Comfortable homes with large living rooms and stylish finishes. Work out at the on-site gym and relax in the hot tub. Close to great shopping and dining in the Chenal Valley neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
16 Units Available
Pinnacle Park at Chenal Valley
16401 Chenal Valley Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1250 sqft
Design meets comfort here with numerous upgrades available such as vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. Resort-style amenities include coffee bar, internet cafe, outdoor fireplace for relaxing and a community surrounded by luscious greenery.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
19 Units Available
Carrington Park
1801 Champlin Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$805
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1403 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have gourmet kitchens featuring oak cabinets and white appliances. Executive business center on-site. Easy access to Little Rock via Interstates 430 and 630.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
19 Units Available
Stonebridge at the Ranch
1 Stonebridge Cir, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$724
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1455 sqft
Located in Chenal Valley near I-630, I-430 and Highway 10, this complex includes a variety of 1-3 bedroom homes. Amenities include hardwood floors, lofty ceilings, fireplaces, a pool and much more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Heights
20 Units Available
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1740 sqft
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1149 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
River Mountain
16 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$672
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,027
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
220 Gamble Road
220 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5920 Karen Dr
5920 Karen Drive, Pulaski County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Ranch Style home-MorganMaumelle/Good Schools - Property Id: 300465 Beautiful Ranch Style Home nested in a quiet crime Free Neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Gibraltar Heights
1 Unit Available
222 Gamble Road
222 Gamble Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
501 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK - SIGNATURE COVE - OFF CHENAL* FIRST MONTH FREE!! Conveniently Located To All Shopping In Chenal Area. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms And 1,500 Sq Ft And Includes Fireplace, Garage, Washer/Dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2007 Shumate Drive
2007 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
824 sqft
*WEST LITTLE ROCK* Beautiful Marlowe Manor 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home Separate Dining Room, 2 Car Garage, And Fenced In Backyard. Partially Furnished. Includes Patio Wood Deck And Neighborhood Pool Across The Street.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Walnut Valley
1 Unit Available
11814 Ashwood Drive
11814 Ashwood Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1107 sqft
*LITTLE ROCK* Well Maintained Home Near West Little Rock FIRST MONTH FREE IF LEASE IS SIGNED BY 6-30-2020 This 3 Bedroom And 1.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Chenal Village Circle
30 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1890 sqft
Chenal Village is a fun-filled community located in West Little Rock near Rahling Road and The Promenade at Chenal. Homes are only minutes away from shopping and dining access.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Prospect Trail
102 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCKS WHITE OAK VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD* Conveniently Located to Burns Park And Wild River Country This Two Level Home Built In 2012 Features 3 Bedrooms And Two Baths. It Also Has A Two Car Garage, Office, And A Second Living Area.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Markham
1 Unit Available
21 lawrence
21 Lawrence Dr, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
934 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bath home located just North of Markham
City Guide for Maumelle, AR

"The fact that Maumelle has one of the most developed and extensive bike path systems for its size in the entire country speaks to the way life runs here the wind at your back, chasing individual pursuits while living within a close community.

With a history spanning centuries, this well-planned community became a city in 1985. While this ""new town"" does not move at a cutting-edge pace, it does have its charms like their very own Cheers in Maumelle and the refreshing Dowell Naylor Aquatic Center. Don't let the simple facade of this town fool you; 17,163 residents are striving to carve out a place for themselves here and are pushing toward tomorrow. What you get within the 9.3-square-mile area is small town charm combined with big city amenities. After all, Little Rock is just a short boat ride down the Arkansas River. So strap on your house hunting shoes; it's time to find you a home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Maumelle, AR

Maumelle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

