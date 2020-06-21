All apartments in Little Rock
912 Adams Street
912 Adams Street

912 Adams Street · (501) 313-0617
Location

912 Adams Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Capital View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 912 Adams Street · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled, All Electric, Central Heat and Air - AVAILABLE TODAY IS VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!
Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:

- Spacious Bedrooms
- Plenty of closet space
- Washer & Dryer Connection
- Central Heating & Air
- Off Street Parking
- Completely Remodeled
-All Electric
- And Much, Much More...

Come take a tour and apply for Your New Living Space by calling one of Our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617.

SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!!!

Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, Apartment Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARHomesandRentals.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Adams Street have any available units?
912 Adams Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Adams Street have?
Some of 912 Adams Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 912 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 912 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 912 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 912 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
