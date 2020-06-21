912 Adams Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled, All Electric, Central Heat and Air - AVAILABLE TODAY IS VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!

Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:



- Spacious Bedrooms

- Plenty of closet space

- Washer & Dryer Connection

- Central Heating & Air

- Off Street Parking

- Completely Remodeled

-All Electric

- And Much, Much More...



Come take a tour and apply for Your New Living Space by calling one of Our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617.



SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!!!



Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, Apartment Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARHomesandRentals.com

YouTube Video URL

--



(RLNE5849522)