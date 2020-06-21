912 Adams Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled, All Electric, Central Heat and Air - AVAILABLE TODAY IS VERY SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!
Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are:
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Plenty of closet space
- Washer & Dryer Connection
- Central Heating & Air
- Off Street Parking
- Completely Remodeled
-All Electric
- And Much, Much More...
Come take a tour and apply for Your New Living Space by calling one of Our Leasing Agents at 501-313-0617.
SECTION 8/ HUD IS WELCOMED!!!
Check out our other affordable Homes, Duplex Homes, Apartment Homes, and TownHomes at www.ARHomesandRentals.com
YouTube Video URL
--
(RLNE5849522)