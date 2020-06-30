Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park internet access playground

Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light fixtures, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! The fully-equipped kitchens offer granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry.



Wellington at Chenal Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site pet park, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. Residents can also spend time outdoors at our on-site pond, courtyard area, nature trails, and picnic area with BBQ grills! For your convenience, we offer a business center, complimentary coffee bar, children’s playground, and on-site management and maintenance. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Wellington at Chenal Apartments!