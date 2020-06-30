All apartments in Little Rock
Wellington at Chenal

15000 Chenal Pkwy · (501) 263-2847
Location

15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211
Rock Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-205 · Avail. Aug 22

$893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit H-203 · Avail. Sep 8

$893

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit E-206 · Avail. Sep 23

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit F-303 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit F-302 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit A-301 · Avail. now

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellington at Chenal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
internet access
playground
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light fixtures, walk-in closets, a private patio or balcony, and washer/dryer in-unit, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! The fully-equipped kitchens offer granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry.

Wellington at Chenal Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our fitness center, spend time with your furry friend at our on-site pet park, or take a dip in the refreshing swimming pool. Residents can also spend time outdoors at our on-site pond, courtyard area, nature trails, and picnic area with BBQ grills! For your convenience, we offer a business center, complimentary coffee bar, children’s playground, and on-site management and maintenance. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Wellington at Chenal Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1st pet), $100 (each additional)
limit: 4
rent: $20/month for 1 pet; $35/month for 2 pets.
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellington at Chenal have any available units?
Wellington at Chenal has 12 units available starting at $893 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellington at Chenal have?
Some of Wellington at Chenal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington at Chenal currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington at Chenal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington at Chenal pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellington at Chenal is pet friendly.
Does Wellington at Chenal offer parking?
Yes, Wellington at Chenal offers parking.
Does Wellington at Chenal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wellington at Chenal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington at Chenal have a pool?
Yes, Wellington at Chenal has a pool.
Does Wellington at Chenal have accessible units?
No, Wellington at Chenal does not have accessible units.
Does Wellington at Chenal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington at Chenal has units with dishwashers.
