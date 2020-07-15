7005 Azalea Drive

Amenities

garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK!!* Cloverdale Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Nice And Spacious Living Room With A Large Window For Natural Lighting, The Kitchen Is Charming With Plenty of Cabinet And Counter Space, A Large Front Yard, And A Garage Attached!! DIRECTIONS: From I630W Take Exit 8A to Merge Onto I430S. Take Exit 1129A Onto I30E Toward Little Rock. Take Exit 131 Toward Chicot Rd. Merge Onto I30 Frontage Rd, Turn Right Onto Chicot Rd. Stay On Chicot Rd Then Turn Left Onto Azalea Dr. Destination On The Right! AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!