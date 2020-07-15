All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 PM

7005 Azalea Drive

7005 Azalea Drive · (501) 221-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7005 Azalea Drive, Little Rock, AR 72209
Cloverdale Watson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$780

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK!!* Cloverdale Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Nice And Spacious Living Room With A Large Window For Natural Lighting, The Kitchen Is Charming With Plenty of Cabinet And Counter Space, A Large Front Yard, And A Garage Attached!! DIRECTIONS: From I630W Take Exit 8A to Merge Onto I430S. Take Exit 1129A Onto I30E Toward Little Rock. Take Exit 131 Toward Chicot Rd. Merge Onto I30 Frontage Rd, Turn Right Onto Chicot Rd. Stay On Chicot Rd Then Turn Left Onto Azalea Dr. Destination On The Right! AVAILABLE NOW!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Azalea Drive have any available units?
7005 Azalea Drive has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 7005 Azalea Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 7005 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 7005 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Azalea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7005 Azalea Drive has a pool.
Does 7005 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 7005 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
