Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:27 PM

504 E 6th Street

504 East 6th Street · (501) 349-2383
Location

504 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR 72202
Downtown Little Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1155 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Downtown Condo! One-level condo in lower level of Historic Caroline Building- Condo finished out in 2006 wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms. A few minutes to walk to River Market, Main Street, McArthur Drive, or a few minute drive to State Capitol & lots of hot dining options, entertainment district and easy access to I-30, I-630, SOMA, RiverMarket & East Village. Wonderful floor plan features 2 bdrms each with its own full size bth, a spacious living area, dining & a well planned kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 E 6th Street have any available units?
504 E 6th Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 E 6th Street have?
Some of 504 E 6th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 E 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Rock.
Does 504 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 E 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 504 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 E 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 504 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 504 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
