Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium is located in the west Little Rock in the Green Mountain Condos,near shopping and dinning with easy access to I-630 and I-430. It has a large living area with wood burning fireplace, 2 full bathrooms and fully furnish kitchen . It has ceiling fans,window coverings, and washer and dryer connections. Large deck outside the back door and a smaller deck on the side . Tenant pays electric only. Small pet is welcome. resident has pool privileges.