Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with hardwood floors and new carpet. Note the spacious living/dining room area and big backyard. This house is clean and ready. Section 8 Housing Tenants Accepted. NO PETS ALLOWED AT ANY TIME!! Must call office number only for information and to view property at 501-228-0018