1720 North Grant St

Beautiful Antique Rock home in the heights. 2 bedroom home with a 2nd floor large man cave. Man cave, with separate shower and toilet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Home includes Living Room, Dinning Room, Kitchen (furnished with gas stove , dishwasher, and refrigerator) Mudroom, and Basement that is furnished with a washer and dryer. Landlord maintains all appliances. There are Wooden floors throughout the property. The property is within walking distance from Tipton and Hurst Floral Shop, Arvest Bank, and other soft commercial establishments. It is walking distance from several restaurants which includes Authentic Mexican and Chinese cuisine. Also located by Boulevard Bread and Burges, . It is a high quality safe neighborhood. The property leases for $975 per month. For more information call W,D. Walker at 501.541.5586.

