Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1720 North Grant St

1720 North Grant Street · (501) 541-5586
Location

1720 North Grant Street, Little Rock, AR 72207
Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $975 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home In the Heights - Property Id: 117619

Beautiful Antique Rock home in the heights. 2 bedroom home with a 2nd floor large man cave. Man cave, with separate shower and toilet, that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Home includes Living Room, Dinning Room, Kitchen (furnished with gas stove , dishwasher, and refrigerator) Mudroom, and Basement that is furnished with a washer and dryer. Landlord maintains all appliances. There are Wooden floors throughout the property. The property is within walking distance from Tipton and Hurst Floral Shop, Arvest Bank, and other soft commercial establishments. It is walking distance from several restaurants which includes Authentic Mexican and Chinese cuisine. Also located by Boulevard Bread and Burges, . It is a high quality safe neighborhood. The property leases for $975 per month. For more information call W,D. Walker at 501.541.5586.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117619
Property Id 117619

(RLNE5837083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 North Grant St have any available units?
1720 North Grant St has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 North Grant St have?
Some of 1720 North Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 North Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
1720 North Grant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 North Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 North Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 1720 North Grant St offer parking?
No, 1720 North Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 1720 North Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 North Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 North Grant St have a pool?
No, 1720 North Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 1720 North Grant St have accessible units?
No, 1720 North Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 North Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 North Grant St has units with dishwashers.
