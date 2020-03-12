Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1600 S Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72204 - Nice and affordable 3br 1ba off S University - Real Property Management Central AR.

Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website, rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.



Nice and affordable 3br 1ba between S University and Fair Park.

Over 1150sq ft.

$750/mo and $750 deposit and fees.



Features include: many updates inside, beautiful hardwood floors, fridge, stove, dishwasher, laundry room inside, and more.



1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.



Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $20/adult also paid on the website.



(RLNE5680825)