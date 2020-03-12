All apartments in Little Rock
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1600 S Pierce St

1600 South Pierce Street · (501) 834-1333
Location

1600 South Pierce Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
Oak Forest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1600 S Pierce St · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1600 S Pierce St., Little Rock AR 72204 - Nice and affordable 3br 1ba off S University - Real Property Management Central AR.
Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website, rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online.

Nice and affordable 3br 1ba between S University and Fair Park.
Over 1150sq ft.
$750/mo and $750 deposit and fees.

Features include: many updates inside, beautiful hardwood floors, fridge, stove, dishwasher, laundry room inside, and more.

1 fully grown and house trained dog or cat may be approved with $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent.

Applications are submitted on our website. Requirements and qualifications can be reviewed before completing application. Each adult must complete a full and separate application. Application fee of $20/adult also paid on the website.

(RLNE5680825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 S Pierce St have any available units?
1600 S Pierce St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Little Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 S Pierce St have?
Some of 1600 S Pierce St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 S Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
1600 S Pierce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 S Pierce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 S Pierce St is pet friendly.
Does 1600 S Pierce St offer parking?
No, 1600 S Pierce St does not offer parking.
Does 1600 S Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 S Pierce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 S Pierce St have a pool?
No, 1600 S Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 1600 S Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 1600 S Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 S Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 S Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
