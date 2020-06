Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Luxury finishes throughout this idillic cottage on Quiet one way street and plenty of off street parking with rear and front drive. Incredible completely redone w/hand scraped hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, laundry huge pantry and elegant dining room. Huge glass shower in Master bath, master is huge with closet ready for tons of clothes and shoes. Security system. Pets negotiable, 1 month security deposit plus non-refundable pet deposit.