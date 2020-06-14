Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR with garage

Johnson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.



Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson
Verified



Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
66 E Cydnee ST
66 East Cydnee Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.



Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Cydnee
66 E Cydnee St, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1508 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in a great location! Near WA Regional Hospital, walking trails, shopping, restaurants & movie theatre. Large open living rm w/vaulted ceiling, and cozy gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Root School
1 Unit Available
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2802 W Blackstone Crossing
2802 West Blackstone Crossing, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1377 sqft
Excellent Location! This newer built townhome has 1,337 sqft. of living space including, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, and a two car garage.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1253 N Rupple
1253 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Excellent rental property for the upcoming summer session and school year! This property had 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a full garage.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1726 N Reno DR
1726 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
138 E Sycamore ST
138 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
1000 N Molly CT
1000 North Molly Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage! Just steps to University bus stop! Washer/dryer & refrigerator.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
142 E Sycamore ST
142 East Sycamore Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a covered patio off living area with storage closet. Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Mount Sequoyah South
1 Unit Available
1268 S Ivory Bill LN
1268 South Ivory Bill Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1426 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2 Bath with granite countertops throughout, vinyl plank flooring in living area, fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. No smoking, pets negotiable.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland
1 Unit Available
1738 N Reno DR
1738 North Reno Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1850 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom townhouse less than 10 minutes from the U of A campus! This townhouse comes with 3.5 baths and a bonus/office room - can't beat that! Wood-like tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hyland Park
1 Unit Available
1501 N Starr
1501 North Starr Drive, Washington County, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
7527 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home located in perfect spot in East Fayetteville just on the edge of city limits. This home is connected to Jasper Springs Ranch, pets and horses are negotiable.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble DR
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1875 sqft
Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home. Easy to I49, U of A & close enough to walk to Holcomb Elementary.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Hyland Park
1 Unit Available
1856 N Hunters Ridge
1856 North Hunter's Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
Lovely single family home for lease in East Fayetteville! 3 bedroom, 2 bath with large living room, eat -in kitchen, privacy fenced backyard and 2 car garage. Available now. Call for a showing today.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
4167 W Sardinia WY
4167 West Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 3 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.



Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2504 W Cornerstone PL
2504 West Cornerstone Place, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
4 bedroom / 2 bath house with a 2 car garage that is great for roommates. Bedrooms are all the same size, there is no master bedroom. House located 2 miles from the University off Porter Rd. On the U of A bus route - Orange.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Johnson, AR

Johnson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

