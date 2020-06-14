Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR with garage

Springdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
3713 Deerhurst ST
3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent.

Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
6522 Firefly Catch LOOP
6522 Firefly Catch Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
Nice brick home with white picket fenced yard in Har-Ber Meadows on corner lot! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace in the living room & large master bed & bath complete with new carpet and tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
2780 Carondolet ST Unit #B
2780 Carondolet Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1057 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex in Springdale with a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and garbage disposal. Large, open living room with gas fireplace. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Shower/tub combo.

1 Unit Available
838 Fairfax AVE
838 Fairfax Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1887 sqft
Warm, lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath single family home conveniently located near Don Tyson Blvd & Hwy 265. Split floor plan, dining room with wood flooring, large open carpeted living room with gas fireplace and lot's of windows.

Peaceful Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
4208 Chapman AVE
4208 Chapman Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1924 sqft
Nice home in the Peaceful Valley Estates Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. **no carpet* Approximately 280 sq. ft. heated and cooled sun room.

1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.

1 Unit Available
1902 Thrush St
1902 Thrush Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Newly remodeled.All new tile through home, bedrooms have wood laminate Gas Fire-place. Spacious rooms, great laundry room with built in ironing board, sink. 2 car garage.

Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
479 Wade's Coach DR
479 Wades Coach Dr, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2904 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1150137 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful home in the Har-Ber subdivision.

1 Unit Available
4007 Benjamin LN
4007 Benjamin Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Varvil at (479) 263-4991. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1148667 to view more pictures of this property. 3 BR 2 Bath home in north Springdale. Easy access to I-49. Spacious living room with fireplace.

1 Unit Available
9013 Spring Ridge Dr
9013 Springridge Dr, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2818 sqft
The location that is showing up on the Zillow map is incorrect. You can Google 9013 Spring Ridge Dr. Springdale, AR 72764 to see the actual location.

Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.

Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.

Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3312 Alliance Drive
3312 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3312 Alliance Drive Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/20/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3728 Alliance Drive
3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
1640 sqft
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 7th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths.

Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3521 Justice Drive
3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1476 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.

Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3358 Alliance Drive
3358 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1243 sqft
3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 15th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Copper Creek
1 Unit Available
3611 E Lexus DR
3611 East Lexus Drive, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2099 sqft
Beautiful custom built 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fayetteville with quick access to Don Tyson Blvd. Split bedroom plan, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, gas cooktop. Large fenced-in backyard. Covered patio.

Johnson
1 Unit Available
5701 Samantha Unit #A
5701 Samantha Street, Johnson, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
2098 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage, no smoking, pets negotiable. Comes with refrig, washer, dryer. Super-clean, in great location central to Springdale and Fayetteville.
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$999
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Root School
1 Unit Available
1340 N Mission BLVD
1340 North Mission Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1695 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! The Mission Rock House is a little bite of Fayetteville History.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Springdale, AR

Springdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

