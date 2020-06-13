Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Farmington, AR with garage

Farmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
11076 Rose CT
11076 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Great 1 level, 2 bed, 2 bath Condo right off Valley View Golf Course! Unit has 2 car garage, back porch overlooking golf course, larger master bath with walk in closet, and much more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 E Anabranch Court
228 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1314 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH With Lawn Care Provided - Do you hate even thinking about having to mow your grass? Come check out this cute duplex where lawn care is provided! This home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a craftsman charm and

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 E Anabranch Court
235 East Anabranch Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1314 sqft
235 E Anabranch Court Available 07/20/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! This cute rental is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood with a Craftsman charm and maintenance free yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
469 Caballo Street
469 Caballo Street, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1593 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts, LVP Wood flooring in the living room and entry, ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook, granite counter tops, upgraded Samsung SS appliances (Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave), low e windows, dual

1 of 16

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11092 Rose CT
11092 Rose Court, Farmington, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1718 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath condo with two car garage located on the Valley View golf course. the condo offers the master bedroom on the first level.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
White Rock
1 Unit Available
6294 Milliken BND
6294 West Milliken Bend, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1421 sqft
SPACIOUS, REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage located in desirable Legacy Pointe S/D. Spacious master with 2 walk-in closets. New floors, new carpet, new upgraded appliances, comes with refrigerator and washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
White Rock
1 Unit Available
664 Sundance DR
664 North Sundance Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2203 sqft
Beautiful West Fayetteville home for rent! Built in '07 this 3 bed 2 bath home has a large office/bonus room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, split floor plan, gas fireplace, and high ceilings! Owner may consider small dog with deposit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4468 W Sweetgum Ln
4468 West Sweetgum Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1142 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom home in Fayetteville! Convenient to UofA and I-49! - Wonderful Fayetteville home located just 7 mins from U of A with a beautiful walking trail, playground and large park! It has tons of cabinet space, large living area and a covered

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4623 W. Colfax Loop
4623 West Colfax Loop, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! AVAILABLE NOW!! - This home's location has easy access to I-49.and close too schools, shopping, restaurants, and the U of A. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a great family friendly neighborhood. Farmington Schools.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4404 W Alberta St
4404 West Alberta Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1518 sqft
Great home in Walnut Crossing! Located just about 10 minutes from UA and 12 minutes from the Fayetteville Square! All kitchen appliances provided and W/D hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2802 W Blackstone Crossing
2802 West Blackstone Crossing, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1377 sqft
Excellent Location! This newer built townhome has 1,337 sqft. of living space including, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, and a two car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1253 N Rupple
1253 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Excellent rental property for the upcoming summer session and school year! This property had 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a full garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
600 Tennyson LN
600 North Tennyson Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1893 sqft
Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms on upper level, gas fireplace insert in livingroom, appliances include: refrigerator, washer and dryer, oven dishwasher and cooktop; 2 car garage behind home; other parking on street; lawn and landscape

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3033 W Mica ST
3033 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex!3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49 and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
1000 N Molly CT
1000 North Molly Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage! Just steps to University bus stop! Washer/dryer & refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2956 W Marble DR
2956 West Marble Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1875 sqft
Newer custom built home on corner lot with 3 car garage. Gorgeous flowers, plants & trees surround the 3BR, 2BA home. Easy to I49, U of A & close enough to walk to Holcomb Elementary.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
3035 W Mica ST
3035 West Mica Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Recently updated duplex! 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex located close to the U of A, parks, I-49, and restaurants. Open floor plan with half bath downstairs. Master has walk-in closet, full bath and ceiling fan. Other 2 bedrooms share Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Fayette Junction
1 Unit Available
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
4167 W Sardinia WY
4167 West Sardinia Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1936 sqft
Welcome to Rupple Meadows! This new luxury home has 3 large bedrooms each featuring their own full-sized en-suite bathroom. The house has an open floor plan kitchen and living room, and includes a half bath in the main living.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2504 W Cornerstone PL
2504 West Cornerstone Place, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
4 bedroom / 2 bath house with a 2 car garage that is great for roommates. Bedrooms are all the same size, there is no master bedroom. House located 2 miles from the University off Porter Rd. On the U of A bus route - Orange.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Salem Village
1 Unit Available
3616 Clabber Creek BLVD
3616 Clabber Creek Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 3 full bath home in Clabber Creek.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
1240 N Carriage WY
1240 North Carriage Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1430 sqft
ATTN: College Students! Looking for 2 roommates to pay $500 each. Fantastic floorplan with two large living areas. Fully furnished with all appliances. Fenced yard. Updates throughout. 7 minutes to U of A campus, near shopping and dining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
875 W Holly ST
875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Farmington, AR

Farmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

