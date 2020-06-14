73 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with garage
Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield
Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life. See more
Centerton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.