Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with garage

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
613 Bliss Circle
613 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
613 Bliss Circle Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom 2 Bath Home on Circle Drive - This three bedroom two bath brick home with two car garage is an adorable house.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1661 Edinburgh DR
1661 Edinburgh Dr, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2366 sqft
For more information, contact Melanie McKane at (479) 283-4603. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1143875 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home in Morningside Estates, close to schools. 4 bed 2.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
240 Sage ST
240 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1250 sqft
Nice Duplex located in Centerton this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex 2 car garage with large yard and is pet friendly. Duplex is near Walmart Neighborhood Market , restaurants. Bentonville Schools. Pets require an additional deposit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
219 Graystone CIR
219 Graystone Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Nice duplex in Centerton featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1 car garage. Vinyl wood in living carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, stove & dishwasher are included. New paint throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Buckeye Crossing
3900 Southwest Buckeye Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
Welcome to Buckeye Crossing, the most charming town homes available in Bentonville, Arkansas! Our community features luxurious amenities and high-quality services, providing residents with the modern lifestyle they seek.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2703 10th ST
2703 Southwest 10th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1295 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ many upgrades. MOMENTS from downtown, local eateries & bike trails. 2 car garage w/ privacy fenced yard. Wood look tile in main living areas. Small Pet negotiable w/ increase in deposit and possible rent increase. Occupied.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
900 SW Cabriolet ST
900 Southwest Cabriolet Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Grace Addition with all the amenities you could think of. Custom Cabinets, granite counter tops, 2" faux wood blinds, large fenced in back yard to name a few.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW Eventide ST
1203 Southwest Eventide Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Very Nice spacious 4 bed 2 bath 3 car garage home in Bentonville! This home includes wood look ceramic tile, granite counter tops, walk in closets, custom tile shower, privacy fenced back yard and more.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
11531 Oakhills DR
11531 Oak Hills Dr, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2066 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the 5 quiet wooded acres of this home, while still being a close drive to all Bentonville has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3207 SW Amberwood DR Unit #2
3207 SW Amberwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all electric duplex for lease in Bentonville! This unit features: granite countertops, wood floors, 2 levels, fenced backyard and two car garage! Located on a corner lot! Refrigerator/washer/dryer as a courtesy only

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4011 SW Hansom Loop ST
4011 Southwest Hansom Loop, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1471 sqft
Very Nice home in the Carriage Square Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with his/her sinks, Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. Fireplace in living area. 2 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4400 SW Acres Ave
4400 Southwest Acres Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2250 sqft
4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3101 SW Fernwood Ave
3101 Fernwood Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1880 sqft
Very Nice 4 bed 2 bath home just minutes from Walmart Warehouses, Walmart Home Office and Everything Bentonville has to offer! This home has Wood like tile, custom cabinets, plenty of Pantry space, Granite Counter tops, privacy fenced yard and more.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
City Guide for Centerton, AR

Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield

Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Centerton, AR

Centerton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

