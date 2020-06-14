Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR with garage

Lowell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Lowell
1 Unit Available
720 Pennington ST
720 Pennington Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1629 sqft
Sweet home in a great location off McClure Ave in Lowell. Split floor plan - 3 bed/ 2 bath. All kitchen appliances. Washer/Dryer hookups. Large living room w/ gas fireplace & dining room.

Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run PL Unit #B
111 Fox Run Pl, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1588 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! Large master bedroom downstairs. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen with white cabinets galore & huge walk-in pantry.

Lowell
1 Unit Available
111 Fox Run Place Unit B
111 Fox Run Place, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
This unique duplex looks like a home from the outside and feels like a home on the inside! New paint! New flooring in living room! Large master bedroom downstairs w/large walk-in closet. 2 good-sized bedrooms upstairs.
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.

1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.

1 Unit Available
507 W Broadway ST
507 Broadway Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1331 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with privacy fenced backyard. Split floor plan with large master bedroom. No pets.

1 Unit Available
6000 S 39th PL
6000 South 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1607 sqft
Nice home in the Bellview Residence Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master offers his/her sinks and walk in closets. Granite counters. Formal in informal dining with eat in kitchen.

Lowell
1 Unit Available
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
317 Eastside Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home.
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 Unit Available
5403 Sahara ST
5403 Southwest Sahara Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1231 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. All new paint. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. Small pet negotiable with increased sec. deposit and approved credit app.

1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.

1 Unit Available
2901 S 4th ST
2901 S 4th St, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1564 sqft
Home will be ready in July for rent. Rogers school district. Call to schedule your showing today!

Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 Unit Available
5723 Stoney Brook RD
5723 Stoney Brook Road, Rogers, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4398 sqft
Beautiful space for office or a home. Excellent location near Pinnacle Hills Promenade. It is close to shopping, restaurants and I -49. Zoned Commercial. $15.00 NNN Lease. 5 Offices, 3.

Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
712 N 3rd ST
712 North 3rd Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1308 sqft
Shows like a NEW HOME-- Roof, siding, windows, HVAC, Cabinets, plumbing, electrical, floors, doors, sliding door, light fixtures, appliances and tankless water heater and more---all NEW.

Apple Spur
1 Unit Available
3402 Hemlock ST
3402 West Hemlock Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath all-brick home in Cambridge Park subdivision. Nice carpet in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook & bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout, blinds, many windows.

1 Unit Available
11 Wembly DR
11 Wembly Drive, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2478 sqft
One level, split floor plan, all new flooring throughout. New paint. Gated community. Close to shopping.

1 Unit Available
403 39th Place
403 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park, located on a cul-de-sac, close to offices, medical facilities, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, I-49 and Walmart corporate. Living room has faux-wood floor, vaulted ceiling and gas-log fireplace.

1 Unit Available
407 39th PL
407 North 39th Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Brick home in Forest Park with nice HARDWOOD floors in living room, dining/bonus room, master bedroom and hallway. Recently-new carpet in 3 bedrooms. Center island and lots of storage in kitchen, open to 2nd dining area.

Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
6522 Firefly Catch LOOP
6522 Firefly Catch Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
Nice brick home with white picket fenced yard in Har-Ber Meadows on corner lot! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace in the living room & large master bed & bath complete with new carpet and tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
2780 Carondolet ST Unit #B
2780 Carondolet Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1057 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex in Springdale with a full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and garbage disposal. Large, open living room with gas fireplace. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Shower/tub combo.

1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lowell, AR

Lowell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

