Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

An absolute stunning transformation! This remodeled home is nestled on a large, private, tree lined lot only 2 blocks from campus. The well thought out makeover includes a complete kitchen remodel with gorgeous granite countertops, an island with bar seating, beautiful lighting fixtures & equipped with stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom flooring & paint throughout. Call today for a private showing!