Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland

688 North Leverett Avenue · (479) 236-4396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

688 North Leverett Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Cute 2 bedroom apartments, next to U of A Campus - Property Id: 197154

Cute apartments for rent, move in dates ranging from July 1 to mid August. Retro type interior with exposed metal beams and brick walls. Less than a 1 Minute walk to Razorback Regional Greenway Walking/Biking Trail and situated right at the edge of the University of Arkansas campus. Check it out!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/688-n-leverett-ave-and-750-west-cleveland-fayetteville-ar/197154
Property Id 197154

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5957080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland have any available units?
688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland have?
Some of 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland pet-friendly?
Yes, 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland is pet friendly.
Does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland offer parking?
No, 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland does not offer parking.
Does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland have a pool?
No, 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 688 N Leverett Ave and 750 West Cleveland has units with dishwashers.

