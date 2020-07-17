Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Cute 2 bedroom apartments, next to U of A Campus - Property Id: 197154



Cute apartments for rent, move in dates ranging from July 1 to mid August. Retro type interior with exposed metal beams and brick walls. Less than a 1 Minute walk to Razorback Regional Greenway Walking/Biking Trail and situated right at the edge of the University of Arkansas campus. Check it out!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/688-n-leverett-ave-and-750-west-cleveland-fayetteville-ar/197154

Property Id 197154



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5957080)