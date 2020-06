Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very nice 3 bed 3 full bath home in Clabber Creek. Half bath on the first level, large kitchen with plenty of counter space, pantry, master on first floor with jacuzzi tub, all neutral colors, gas log fireplace in large living room, upstairs landing, with computer area. Very spacious. Each bedroom upstairs has own full bath. Bedroom with balcony. Fenced in side yard, 2 car garage, cute side patio. Great neighborhood, right next to the community pool!