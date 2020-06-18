All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 258 Miller ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
258 Miller ST
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

258 Miller ST

258 West Miller Street · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

258 West Miller Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Elm-Erstan-Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
coffee bar
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
fire pit
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!

The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U of A. Tucked under trees, the "green" house is filled with brilliant plant life, a spacious yard, & all of the essentials for a luxury stay in Fayetteville.

Featuring:
Pet-Friendly + fully fenced in backyard
Fully equipped and stocked kitchen
55" ROKU HDTV
Wireless phone chargers
Outdoor fire pit w/ wood
Plus scenic photos throughout of our travels around the world!

Located right off of one of Fayetteville's central streets (Gregg St.) A five minute drive in any direction will get you the U of A, the Interstate, or Downtown Fayetteville. 5 minute walk to Fayetteville's favorite brewery, Fossil Cove, and 10 minute walk to Fayetteville's award winning coffee shop, Onyx. The home itself is located in a quiet, historic neighborhood in Central Fayetteville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Miller ST have any available units?
258 Miller ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 Miller ST have?
Some of 258 Miller ST's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Miller ST currently offering any rent specials?
258 Miller ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Miller ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Miller ST is pet friendly.
Does 258 Miller ST offer parking?
No, 258 Miller ST does not offer parking.
Does 258 Miller ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Miller ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Miller ST have a pool?
No, 258 Miller ST does not have a pool.
Does 258 Miller ST have accessible units?
No, 258 Miller ST does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Miller ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Miller ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 258 Miller ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity