258 Miller ST

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

This is a nightly rental; please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays!



The Gregg Greenhouse is a beautiful craftsman style home centrally located just 1-mi from the U of A. Tucked under trees, the "green" house is filled with brilliant plant life, a spacious yard, & all of the essentials for a luxury stay in Fayetteville.



Featuring:

Pet-Friendly + fully fenced in backyard

Fully equipped and stocked kitchen

55" ROKU HDTV

Wireless phone chargers

Outdoor fire pit w/ wood

Plus scenic photos throughout of our travels around the world!



Located right off of one of Fayetteville's central streets (Gregg St.) A five minute drive in any direction will get you the U of A, the Interstate, or Downtown Fayetteville. 5 minute walk to Fayetteville's favorite brewery, Fossil Cove, and 10 minute walk to Fayetteville's award winning coffee shop, Onyx. The home itself is located in a quiet, historic neighborhood in Central Fayetteville.