2484 N Surtees Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2484 N Surtees Place

2484 North Surtees Place · (479) 582-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2484 North Surtees Place, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2484 N Surtees Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2484 N Surtees Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful French style country home for rent! - 2484 N Surtees Place in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The home sits on a corner lot so you have more yard space and privacy. Granite countertops, split floor plan, arches, yard irrigation system, covered patio, security system (tenant will have to pay for it if they want to use) and much more. This home will be available for move in July 1st. Call our office for more information, 479-582-9310.

Rent: $1500
Deposit: $1500 (leasing fee included in this)
Application: $55

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2484 N Surtees Place have any available units?
2484 N Surtees Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 2484 N Surtees Place currently offering any rent specials?
2484 N Surtees Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2484 N Surtees Place pet-friendly?
No, 2484 N Surtees Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 2484 N Surtees Place offer parking?
Yes, 2484 N Surtees Place does offer parking.
Does 2484 N Surtees Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2484 N Surtees Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2484 N Surtees Place have a pool?
No, 2484 N Surtees Place does not have a pool.
Does 2484 N Surtees Place have accessible units?
No, 2484 N Surtees Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2484 N Surtees Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2484 N Surtees Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2484 N Surtees Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2484 N Surtees Place does not have units with air conditioning.
