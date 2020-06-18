Amenities

2484 N Surtees Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful French style country home for rent! - 2484 N Surtees Place in Fayetteville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The home sits on a corner lot so you have more yard space and privacy. Granite countertops, split floor plan, arches, yard irrigation system, covered patio, security system (tenant will have to pay for it if they want to use) and much more. This home will be available for move in July 1st. Call our office for more information, 479-582-9310.



Rent: $1500

Deposit: $1500 (leasing fee included in this)

Application: $55



No Pets Allowed



