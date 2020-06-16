1482 Arthurs CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Four bedroom, 3 and one-half bathrooms. Beautiful 2-story brick home in the Boardwalk subdivision. Spacious living room open to formal dining area. Nice paint, flooring, fixtures and appliances. Granite counter tops and center island in kitchen, open to dining space. Den with fireplace, plus windowed sun room. Extra large walk-in closets in master bathroom and patio off of master suite. Utility room with extra sink and lots of storage. Big back porch, fenced yard with many trees, double enclosed garage. Located near Root Elementary School in East Fayetteville.