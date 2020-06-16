All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1482 Arthurs CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
1482 Arthurs CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

1482 Arthurs CT

1482 North Arthurs Court · (479) 521-5894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1482 North Arthurs Court, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Root School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four bedroom, 3 and one-half bathrooms. Beautiful 2-story brick home in the Boardwalk subdivision. Spacious living room open to formal dining area. Nice paint, flooring, fixtures and appliances. Granite counter tops and center island in kitchen, open to dining space. Den with fireplace, plus windowed sun room. Extra large walk-in closets in master bathroom and patio off of master suite. Utility room with extra sink and lots of storage. Big back porch, fenced yard with many trees, double enclosed garage. Located near Root Elementary School in East Fayetteville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Arthurs CT have any available units?
1482 Arthurs CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 Arthurs CT have?
Some of 1482 Arthurs CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Arthurs CT currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Arthurs CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Arthurs CT pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Arthurs CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 1482 Arthurs CT offer parking?
Yes, 1482 Arthurs CT does offer parking.
Does 1482 Arthurs CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Arthurs CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Arthurs CT have a pool?
No, 1482 Arthurs CT does not have a pool.
Does 1482 Arthurs CT have accessible units?
No, 1482 Arthurs CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Arthurs CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 Arthurs CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1482 Arthurs CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity