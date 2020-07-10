All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Peppertree Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8201 Vaughn Rd · (833) 387-1784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8201 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7118 · Avail. Sep 5

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 7277 · Avail. Sep 18

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 7215 · Avail. Sep 5

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peppertree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
Comfort comes easy at Peppertree. Our Montgomery apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in Montgomery, AL, is easy when you lease from Peppertree. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Peppertree.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Other: $75/month. Surface lot and assigned garages available (assigned garages is when available only). There is a $75 garage parking assignment fee. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Open parking: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20-70/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Peppertree Apartments have any available units?
Peppertree Apartments has 5 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does Peppertree Apartments have?
Some of Peppertree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peppertree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Peppertree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peppertree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Peppertree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments offers parking.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peppertree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has a pool.
Does Peppertree Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has accessible units.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has units with dishwashers.

