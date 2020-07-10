Peppertree Apartments.

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs
Parking Details: Other: $75/month. Surface lot and assigned garages available (assigned garages is when available only). There is a $75 garage parking assignment fee. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Open parking: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20-70/month