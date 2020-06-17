Rent Calculator
All apartments in Montgomery
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
8955 Abingdon Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8955 Abingdon Place
8955 Abingdon Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
8955 Abingdon Place, Montgomery, AL 36117
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
8955 Abingdon Place Available 07/01/20 Deer Creek Beauty! - Pool maintenance is included in rent. Please ask us about military discounts.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4109677)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8955 Abingdon Place have any available units?
8955 Abingdon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery, AL
.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Montgomery Rent Report
.
Is 8955 Abingdon Place currently offering any rent specials?
8955 Abingdon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 Abingdon Place pet-friendly?
No, 8955 Abingdon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery
.
Does 8955 Abingdon Place offer parking?
No, 8955 Abingdon Place does not offer parking.
Does 8955 Abingdon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8955 Abingdon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 Abingdon Place have a pool?
Yes, 8955 Abingdon Place has a pool.
Does 8955 Abingdon Place have accessible units?
No, 8955 Abingdon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 Abingdon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8955 Abingdon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8955 Abingdon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8955 Abingdon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
