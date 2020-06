Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome to 7113 Breckenridge! This well appointed 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is super close to I-85, Baptist East Hospital, Eastchase Shopping, and more. Featuring a living room with a fireplace feature, a separate formal dining area, great sized kitchen with laundry room, large master with large master bath suite, fenced in yard, and more. Give our office a call to schedule your personal tour at 334-625-0677!



(RLNE3289850)