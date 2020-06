Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath off Troy Hwy **- CALL 334-345-0186 to view - www.334rentals.com - This home is a 3 bed 1.5 bath with fresh paint, tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has open space connecting to the dinning room. Bedrooms are spacious, fenced in back yard with plenty of space for outside activities. Off street parking and a beautiful front yard. Call us today to make it yours!!!



Qualifications - - No felonies - No evictions - Monthly income 3x the rent - Good rental history - Current job at least 1 year



