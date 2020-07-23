5820 Bridle Path Ln

Amenities

spacious home in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 89545



Full intensive background and credit score check will be performed. This beautiful single family home, in a quiet neighborhood with 3bedroom 2 full baths, high ceiling, a lot of storage space with an attic, driveway with carport , dryer and washer connections, fireplace, dishwasher, programmable thermostat, insulated doors, security system ready for use.

Also stove and fridge is Included.

Optional amenity: pool at tenants request.

If interested please feel free to email me at: Steeleanthony021@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed



