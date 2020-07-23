All apartments in Montgomery
5820 Bridle Path Ln
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:40 AM

5820 Bridle Path Ln

5820 Bridle Path Court · (917) 653-1258
Location

5820 Bridle Path Court, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $900 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
spacious home in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 89545

Full intensive background and credit score check will be performed. This beautiful single family home, in a quiet neighborhood with 3bedroom 2 full baths, high ceiling, a lot of storage space with an attic, driveway with carport , dryer and washer connections, fireplace, dishwasher, programmable thermostat, insulated doors, security system ready for use.
Also stove and fridge is Included.
Optional amenity: pool at tenants request.
If interested please feel free to email me at: Steeleanthony021@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5820-bridle-path-ln-montgomery-al/89545
Property Id 89545

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Bridle Path Ln have any available units?
5820 Bridle Path Ln has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Bridle Path Ln have?
Some of 5820 Bridle Path Ln's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Bridle Path Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Bridle Path Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Bridle Path Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Bridle Path Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 5820 Bridle Path Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Bridle Path Ln offers parking.
Does 5820 Bridle Path Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Bridle Path Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Bridle Path Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5820 Bridle Path Ln has a pool.
Does 5820 Bridle Path Ln have accessible units?
No, 5820 Bridle Path Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Bridle Path Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Bridle Path Ln has units with dishwashers.
