Amenities
spacious home in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 89545
Full intensive background and credit score check will be performed. This beautiful single family home, in a quiet neighborhood with 3bedroom 2 full baths, high ceiling, a lot of storage space with an attic, driveway with carport , dryer and washer connections, fireplace, dishwasher, programmable thermostat, insulated doors, security system ready for use.
Also stove and fridge is Included.
Optional amenity: pool at tenants request.
If interested please feel free to email me at: Steeleanthony021@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5820-bridle-path-ln-montgomery-al/89545
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5939131)