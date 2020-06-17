All apartments in Montgomery
Montgomery, AL
417 Ridgewood Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:49 PM

417 Ridgewood Lane

417 Ridgewood Lane · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 Ridgewood Lane, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314304

A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,404 square feet
--Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout
-- Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
--Detached storage shed
--Fenced-in backyard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Freshly Painted,Granite countertops,Shed for storage,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Ridgewood Lane have any available units?
417 Ridgewood Lane has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Ridgewood Lane have?
Some of 417 Ridgewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Ridgewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
417 Ridgewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Ridgewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Ridgewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 417 Ridgewood Lane offer parking?
No, 417 Ridgewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 417 Ridgewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Ridgewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Ridgewood Lane have a pool?
No, 417 Ridgewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 417 Ridgewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 417 Ridgewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Ridgewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Ridgewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
