417 Ridgewood Lane

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314304



A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,404 square feet

--Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout

-- Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

--Detached storage shed

--Fenced-in backyard

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

