Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4034 Camellia Dr

4034 Camellia Drive · (334) 467-8107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4034 Camellia Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4034 Camellia Dr · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story Townhome near Dalraida - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 story Townhome in Dalriada. Den is a very spacious, Dining area in the front. The galley kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space, and a butler's window. The Master bedroom is off of the kitchen. The main bathroom is located in the hall and features a tub/shower combination. There is a large double closet located in the hallway. Upstairs you will find two nice size bedrooms. The first bedroom features 2 nice size closets. The second bedroom is a nice size with a large walk-in area or large enough to be used as a small play area or computer room. The laundry area is located in the kitchen. The back patio is covered with an attached storage room.

Tenant Occupied until May 15, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Camellia Dr have any available units?
4034 Camellia Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 4034 Camellia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Camellia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Camellia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 4034 Camellia Dr offer parking?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4034 Camellia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Camellia Dr have a pool?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Camellia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Camellia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4034 Camellia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4034 Camellia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
