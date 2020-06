Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

This cute brick home is located in the Dalraida area. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice covered porch with mature trees in the front yard. The backyard is fenced in and has 2 detached sheds for your convenience. Washer and dryer included. You'll love that this home is convenient to highways, shopping and schools; it is located less than 5 minutes from Dalraida Elementary School and Gunter Annex! Available Now apply online at pmirr.com/rentals