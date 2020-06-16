All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 3614 Princess Ann Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
3614 Princess Ann Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:50 PM

3614 Princess Ann Street

3614 Princess Ann Street · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3614 Princess Ann Street, Montgomery, AL 36109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This is a charming home with loads of character; situated in the well established neighborhood of Dalraida! This home features: a den and great room, remodeled kitchen, covered parking and a fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious with loads of light. Make a call today, before someone else grabs it up.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Princess Ann Street have any available units?
3614 Princess Ann Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 3614 Princess Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Princess Ann Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Princess Ann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 Princess Ann Street is pet friendly.
Does 3614 Princess Ann Street offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Princess Ann Street does offer parking.
Does 3614 Princess Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Princess Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Princess Ann Street have a pool?
No, 3614 Princess Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Princess Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 3614 Princess Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Princess Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 Princess Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 Princess Ann Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3614 Princess Ann Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3614 Princess Ann Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Peppertree Apartments
8201 Vaughn Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity