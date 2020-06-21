Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3604 Pelzer Avenue Available 06/30/20 3604 Pelzer Avenue - Welcome home to 3604 Pelzer Avenue!!!

This home has 3 bedrooms, two baths with a loving and dining room. There is a small enclosed sunportch off the kitchen. The large backyard has a deck and is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pets. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



$45.00 Application Fee



(RLNE5831100)