All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 3604 Pelzer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
3604 Pelzer Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3604 Pelzer Avenue

3604 Pelzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3604 Pelzer Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36109

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3604 Pelzer Avenue Available 06/30/20 3604 Pelzer Avenue - Welcome home to 3604 Pelzer Avenue!!!
This home has 3 bedrooms, two baths with a loving and dining room. There is a small enclosed sunportch off the kitchen. The large backyard has a deck and is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pets. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.

$45.00 Application Fee

(RLNE5831100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue have any available units?
3604 Pelzer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 3604 Pelzer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Pelzer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Pelzer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 Pelzer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue offer parking?
No, 3604 Pelzer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Pelzer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue have a pool?
No, 3604 Pelzer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3604 Pelzer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Pelzer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 Pelzer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 Pelzer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Legacy at Festival
500 Festival Pl
Montgomery, AL 36117
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Halcyon Park Apartments
7880 Taylor Park Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
Elevate 5050
5050 Bell Rd
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University